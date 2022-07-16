River Plate will visit Velez Sarsfield for the Matchday 8 of the Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Velez Sarsfield will play against River Plate at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium for the Matchday 8 of the Argentine League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

These two rivals meet again after what was the intense round of 16 series of the Copa Libertadores, in which Velez Sarsfield managed to advance, leaving out a River Plate who were one of the main candidates to be champions in the present edition. Undoubtedly, this recent history will give this game a lot of interest.

River Plate, eliminated as it was said before from the Copa Libertadores, has as its main goal in this half of the year to be champions of the Argentine League and the Copa Argentina, while on the local side, of course by continuing in the Libertadores, his objective will be to advance to the semifinals, although of course he will also try to obtain points to fight for the League.

Velez vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Jose Amalfitani, Liniers, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

Velez vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Velez vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Leaving out the games during the amateur era, as well as those played for national cups, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 182 games, in which River Plate have become dominators, winning 88 times, while Velez they obtained 50 victories, and in addition there were 44 ties.

The last league match between the two was for Matchday 6 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, River Plate won 2-0 at home with goals from Fernandez and Brian Romero. The last game at the Amalfitani was for Matchday 17 of the 2018/19 Super League with another victory for the "Millonarios" by 2-1 with goals from Santos Borre and Quintero; while Barreal scored for Velez.

How to watch or live stream Velez vs River Plate in the US

The game that Velez and River Plate will play this Sunday, July 17 at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Liniers, Argentina for the Matchday 8 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, TyC Sports Internacional.

Velez vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with +135 odds, while Velez Sarsfield have +220. A tie would finish in a +205 payout.

DraftKings Velez Sarsfield +220 Tie +205 River Plate +135

*Odds via DraftKings