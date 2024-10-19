Venezuela star breaks silence on confrontation with Lionel Messi during World Cup Qualifiers

After the argument in the Venezuela vs Argentina match for the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, a Venezuelan star addressed the discussion he held with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is known for letting his skills do the talking on the field rather than engaging in heated confrontations. However, as captain of Argentina’s national team, he occasionally needs to assert himself. One such incident occurred on Matchday 9 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, when Messi found himself in a heated exchange with a Venezuela star, who has now shared his side of the story.

Yeferson Soteldo played a pivotal role in Venezuela’s impressive run to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América, where they secured victories over Ecuador, Mexico, and Jamaica. Now, as La Vinotinto pushes for its first-ever World Cup appearance, Soteldo reflected on the intense moment with Messi during their October 10th clash.

In an Instagram Live session, Soteldo provided details of the incident that unfolded during the Venezuela-Argentina match: “I didn’t say anything to him. I pushed his hand off to make him be serious. He was the one who wouldn’t stop talking.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soteldo prides himself on being someone who doesn’t back down in difficult situations, which is why he chose to confront Messi. “He thinks I was born in the suburbs, ‘El Muertico,’” Soteldo said, referring to Messi with a term that sparked backlash from fans who viewed it as disrespectful to one of the greatest players in the sport’s history.

Lionel Messi of Argentina fights for the ball with Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela during the Copa America Brazil 2019 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Venezuela at Maracana Stadium on June 28, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Advertisement

What happened between Messi and Soteldo?

Messi and Soteldo had this argument on the pitch during the WC Qualifier match between Venezuela and Argentina in the Monumental de Maturin Stadium. While medical staff attended to a Venezuelan player on the field, several players from Lionel Scaloni’s team argued with their opponents, believing they were wasting time.

Advertisement

see also Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs New England Revolution?

At that moment, the Argentine star approached the Venezuelan captain to discuss the situation. When Messi touched him, Soteldo suddenly pushed his hand away from his face, expressing his disagreement. With tensions rising, a Venezuela player stepped in to separate them.

Advertisement

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier standings

Following their 1-1 draw with Venezuela, Argentina rebounded in dominant fashion, crushing Bolivia 6-0 at home to reclaim the top spot in the South American qualifiers with 22 points. Colombia, the surprising underdogs of the campaign, sit in second with 19 points, followed by Uruguay and Brazil, both with 16 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ecuador and Paraguay currently hold the final direct qualification spots, while Bolivia, in seventh place, would need to go through a playoff to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Venezuela, Peru, and Chile are currently on the outside looking in, with no spot secured for the competition.