Four more games for Venezuela to try to finish the qualifiers round with more than 10 points in the standings, and now the team has a new head coach with enough experience to win the next few games.

Venezuela are in last place in the standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers with less than ten points and a negative record of 2-1-11. Only two teams in the South American qualifiers have two wins or less, Paraguay and Venezuela. But now that Venezuela has a new head coach, things could improve for the team.

The last loss for the Venezuelans was on November 16, 2021 at home, the team played better than in previous games but it was not enough to win. The team lost 1-2 against Peru at home. Before that defeat Venezuela had lost against Ecuador on the road 1-0, the last three games were defeats for Venezuela.

Venezuela is unlikely to qualify for Qatar 2022, but now the team has an experienced head coach, Pekerman, a man who knows how to deal with problems within a national team roster.

Venezuela’s roster to face Bolivia and Uruguay: 30 players names

Pekerman, Venezuela's head coach, has a list full of players with experience in Europe and South America. The problem is that the team has offensive problems when all those names are on the playing field.

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Faríñez, Joel Graterol y Rafael Romo.

Defenders: Yordan Osorio, John Chancellor, Roberto Rosales, Nahuel Ferraresi, Pablo Bonilla, Christian Makoun, Ronald Hernández, Miguel Navarro, Adrián Martínez, Óscar González.

Midfielders: Tomás Rincón, Darwin Machís, Rómulo Otero, Eduard Bello, Jhon Murillo, José Martínez, Christian Casseres, Wilkeman Carmona, Yeferson Soteldo, Luis González, Junior Moreno, Telasco Segovia, Edson Castillo, Yerson Chacón.

Forwards: Salomón Rondón, Eric Ramírez, Josef Martínez, Brayan Hurtado.

Venezuela have 12 points to play, two games until February 1, one at home and one on the road. The final games for Venezuela are against Argentina and Bolivia. The last time Venezuela won a game was on October 10, 2021 against Ecuador.