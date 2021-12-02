In the Amazon Prime Juventus: All or Nothing documentary, defender Leonardo Bonucci lets it rip on his teammates for a poor first half against small team Benevento.

The new Amazon Prime Juventus: All or Nothing documentary has given fans a firsthand look at what goes on in a major soccer team’s locker room, from the cheerful banter, the funny team meals, to the harsh half time talks of a poor showing. Last week a video surfaced of an encounter between Cristiano Ronaldo and Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado after a poor Champions League result against FC Porto and now Leonardo Bonucci shows his halftime chops by splashing cold water in the face of his teammates after a rather bad first half for Juventus.

The documentary, which most likely the Juventus brass would like to take back, did not feature the Italian Old Lady in all its glory but captured a rather lackluster season which saw Cristiano Ronaldo pack his bags and move to Manchester and saw Andrea Pirlo removed from his coaching position after an uneventful Champions League and bland fourth place finish in Serie A.

Not all is bad footage, there is the viral Weston McKennie moment where the American admits to putting ranch dressing on Pizza, yuck. Here is Leonardo Bonucci ripping into his teammates against Benevento.

Leonardo Bonucci yells at teammates after bad first half against Benevento

In the scene Leonardo Bonucci was furious and goes all out on his team’s poor first half showing telling everyone that “if we want to win the Scudetto, we can’t play like this!”, the now 34-year-old defender continues with “When we have the ball, we can’t play like this! Like this we won’t win $***!”

Even Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that the first half was terrible saying “He’s right!” and throws something to the floor. The halftime shaking did little to help Juventus who returned for the second half to only give up a goal and lose to Benevento 1-0 in a historic defeat which ended the team’s title hopes and their shot at any major title that season.