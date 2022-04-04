The Argentine striker was in no mood after Sao Paulo lost to Palmeiras in the Campeonato Paulista second leg final.

Sometimes professionalism goes out the window, and in a disgraceful act Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri took his frustrations out on a Palmeiras fan after Sao Paulo was taken to the cleaners by their city rivals. The second leg of the Campeonato Paulista finished with a Palmeiras triumph as the Verdão defeated Sao Paulo 4-0 and 5-3 on aggregate.

In the first leg Sao Paulo got a 3-1 victory and liked their chances in leg 2 but Palmeiras turned the tables quickly with two goals in the 22nd and 28th minutes of the first half. In the second half Raphael Veiga scored twice in the 47th and 81st minute to end the series and crown the reigning Copa Libertadores champions Paulista winners.

After the match the Sao Paulo delegation was leaving the stadium when Calleri, who is on loan from Deportivo Maldonado of Uruguay, walked by the fan and slapped his phone right out of his hand and pointed at him and said something to the fan.

What was the Palmeiras fan doing?

The fan was just taking a video of the Sao Paulo players leaving when Calleri struck, how the fan got to that part of the stadium is not known, but the Sao Paulo players were in shock of what their Argentine teammate did.

Jonathan Calleri is a strange case in soccer as he is officially a Deportivo Maldonado player, but his transfer is known in South America as “bridge transfers”, where the club the player belongs to is not the intended destination. Calleri signed with Deportivo Maldonado in 2016 and has since played for Sao Paulo twice, West Ham United, Las Palmas, among others.