Akram Afif has been the star for Qatar’s national team during the Asian Cup. His country is the host following the great experience of the 2022 World Cup with legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, Qatar were trying to defend the title they won four years ago in the United Arab Emirates. The last back-to-back champion in the regional tournament had been Japan, lifting the trophy in the 2000 and 2004 editions.

This Saturday, during the final against Jordan at Lusail Stadium, Afif scored the first goal for Qatar in the 22nd minute through a penalty kick. During his celebration, the Al Sadd forward pulled out a card that he had tucked in his sock and declared himself ready to surprise the world.

According to the images seen in the broadcast, Akram Afif pulled out a card with a picture of himself on it. However, in an impressive sleight of hand, the player performed a real magic trick, and suddenly, something very similar to a snake appeared as the card. Impressive!