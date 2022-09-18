To start a new path is very important for every soccer player, but not everyone can do it the right way. In Turkey, an Antalyaspor player had the most bitter debut with his new team as he got sent-off in 20 seconds.

Every soccer player dreams how would it be their debut, but the plan not always goes like they thought and there are some changes in the way. Now, an Antalyaspor player started his path through Turkey in the worst way possible after getting sent-off after only playing for 20 seconds.

Seven games have passed in the 2022-23 Super Lig season. Antayaspor is not living its best moment as they are in the 14th place and are near to relegation spots, so they can't afford to lose pieces due to unnecessary red cards.

And this situation unfortunately happened to Shoya Nakajima in Week 7 of the 2022-23 season. Of course he was not happy when he saw the red card, but there was no doubt about the referee's decision.

Shoya Nakajima sees the red card in his Antalyaspor's debut after just 20 seconds

Shoya Nakajima, 28, signed with Antalyaspor this summer after leaving Porto. The midfielder had huge expectations and he was thrilled to prove his value, but he didn't do it so well in his first match with his new team.

In Matchday 7 of the 2022-23 Super Lig season, Antalyaspor faced Adana Demirspor Kulubu at home. With the visitors up by 0-1, the guest team decided to give Shoya Nakajima some minutes, but little did they know that he was only going to play for 20 seconds.

In the 58th minute with 12 seconds, the Japanese midfielder entered the pitch. The visitors had the ball and hetried to steal it form the defense and made a rough tackle. First he saw it as a yellow card tackle, but after the referee went to the VAR, he decided to turn it red instead.

Unfortunately, Shoya Nakajima only played for 20 seconds. The situation gets bitter thanks to what happened in the stands. The player's relatives went to see the midfielder's debut and, after getting sent-off, his mother was in complete shock and in tears.

This red card changed completely the game. After losing Shoya Nakajima, Antalyaspor conceded two more goals to end the match with a 0-3 score.