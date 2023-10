Barcelona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 El Clasico in your country

Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Olympic Stadium Lluis Companys on Saturday, October 27 in the first edition of El Clasico during the 2023-2024 La Liga. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Barcelona are having a very solid start of their season as third place in Spain just one point behind Real Madrid and Girona. Furthermore, they’ve been perfect at the Champions League with three wins in the same number of matches. New players such as Joao Felix, Ilkay Gündogan or Joao Cancelo make them contenders to win it all.

Meanwhile, as it’s been a tradition over the last years, Real Madrid are the biggest favorites to conquer La Liga. They’re currently in first place thanks to extraordinary performances by their new star, Jude Bellingham. Though Carlo Ancelotti has been dealing with a lot of injuries in his roster, a healthy Vinicius Jr could be the key factor.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 12:15 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 AM

Canada: 10:15 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

Greece: 5:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 AM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Morocco: 3:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 3:15 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 10:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in your Country

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports, DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 2

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sports 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 10

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ Premium

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN LaLiga, DAZN Spain, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3 Live

UAE: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: LaLigaTV

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes