Video: Cristiano Ronaldo had enough of referees in Saudi Arabia after red card in 2024 Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't believe what happened with the referees in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Laurence Griffiths/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the season leading Al Nassr in a 2-0 victory over Al Taawoun to clinch a ticket for the final of the 2024 Saudi Super Cup.

However, there are bad news for CR7 and his team. During aggregate time, Marcelo Brozovic saw a red card and the Croatian star won’t be available for the blockbuster final against Al Hilal.

It’s important to remember that, in the 2023-2024 campaign, Al Hilal dominated in Saudi Arabia leaving Al Nassr without titles in the King’s Cup and the Saudi Pro League. When Ronaldo saw the replay, the legend’s reaction was incredible.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr play vs Al Hilal in Saudi Super Cup final?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will face Al Hilal next Saturday in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup final. It’s another chance for the Portuguese star to hoist his first trophy in that country. However, Brozovic won’t be there to help him.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores an amazing free kick for Al Nassr

CR7 went viral immediately as the cameras caught him watching the replay of Brozovic’s play on the bench saying he couldn’t believe the referees affected Al Nassr once again.

