Cristiano Ronaldo is getting closer to 900 goals in his illustrious career. Another great performance with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

After big failures in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the UEFA Euro 2024 with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to produce a comeback in his third season playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Cristiano couldn’t win any trophy as Al Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League and had early exits in big tournaments such as the King’s Cup and the AFC Champions League.

Now, the first title could be in sight for Cristiano Ronaldo. During the semifinal of the 2024 Saudi Super Cup against Al Taawoun, CR7 got his first goal of the season and set a blockbuster matchup in the final facing Al Hilal.