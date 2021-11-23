Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue again for Manchester United to put his side in front against Villarreal in a crucial UEFA Champions League matchup. Here, check out the video of his fantastic goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Manchester United, again. The Portuguese superstar has lifted his side against Villarreal to give it the lead in a must-win UEFA Champions League game.

It's not been an easy couple of days for the Red Devils given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired following many poor results, but Ronaldo is once again coming to the rescue in an important night for their continental aspirations.

Villarreal were holding the visitors to a goalless draw at Estadio de la Ceramica and it seemed like it would finish that way with twelve minutes for the final whistle. That's when Ronaldo came up clutch to put them in front.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gives Man United the lead over Villarreal

Manchester United seized on a distraction from the rivals as Fred put pressure on Capoue, who received a pass from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, and Cristiano Ronaldo finished it perfectly with a beautiful chip to score the first goal of the game.

Video of the goal for US viewers:

Video of the goal for UK viewers: