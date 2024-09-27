Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot the second goal for Al Nassr vs Al Wahda

Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 2-0 for Al Nassr against Al Wahda on Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop scoring goals for Al Nassr. On Matchday 5 against Al Wahda, the Portuguese scored the 2-0 from the penalty spot to extend his team’s lead, climbing up to the second position of the Saudi Pro League.

Following a foul on Sultan Al Ghannam just inside the box, Ronaldo converted the penalty after a powerful strike. The forward continues to add to his impressive record against Al Wahda, with 9 goals in 5 matches against the visitors.

Cristiano makes his appearance in the starting XI for Al Nassr after being rested for the King’s Cup against Al Hazem. With this goal, he reaches the 904th of his career.

Regarding his manager, Stefano Pioli secured his third win in his first 3 matches coaching Ronaldo’s team. The former AC Milan is reshaping the team’s tactics, with pacey wingers out wide and positioning the Portuguese striker up front as a strong aerial threat.

What’s next for Al Nassr

With the other matches yet to be played, Al Nassr sits second in the SPL table with 11 points in five matches, trailing Neymar’s Al Hilal, who leads with 12 points in four games.

Ronaldo’s team will be receiving Al Rayyan for the AFC Champions League Round 2 next Monday. Regarding the Saudi Pro league, Al Orobah will be visiting in Al Awwal Park for Matchday 6 against Al Nassr.