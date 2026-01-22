Buffalo Bills confirm new role for Josh Allen after Sean McDermott firing

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are now on the market for a head coach after Sean McDermott was fired. With time to spare before the 2026 NFL season, the Bills are taking their precious time before naming their newest coach.

Despite another strong year from Allen, the Bills couldn‘t get over the hump in the NFL Playoffs. Despite the AFC missing Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow in the playoff picture, Buffalo waved its Super Bowl dreams goodbye during its visit to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional round. That was all she wrote for McDermott in upstate New York, and the organization is now looking elsewhere for a replacement.

Reports now suggest that the Bills could sign a five-time Super Bowl champion to help Allen after McDermott’s firing. Still, every option remains on the table for Buffalo. Whichever route the Bills take, Allen will have a big say in the matter, as owner Terry Pagula has confirmed. In addition to his role as QB1 and the face of the franchise, Allen will now serve as a consultant, too.

“The starting quarterback will be part of the team to help select the new coach,” Pegula admitted during a press conference. “[Allen] is going to be working with us. Anything else, his feelings, I want to keep them private.”

Sean McDermott has been fired by the Buffalo Bills.

Bills are among the best HC openings

Boasting a quarterback like Josh Allen, the Bills will have no trouble finding coaches more than happy to join the organization. However, for Buffalo, it’s about finding the right person for the job. Someone who can take the perennial playoff team McDermott has put together and reach the next level. That is becoming a team that plays for championships year after year.

It’s not an easy task, but talents like Allen don’t grow on trees in the NFL, and the Bills are well aware that the clock is ticking in their championship window.

Early HC favorite

According to several reports, one name has emerged as the favorite to become the next head coach in Buffalo: Brian Daboll, whom many credit for Josh Allen’s rise to superstardom. Daboll served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator from the 2018 through the 2021 NFL seasons.

If Daboll returns in a head-coaching capacity, fans in Orchard Park believe the sky is the limit for Allen and the Bills. Who knows—maybe Buffalo finally breaks its Super Bowl curse in the first season at its new home.

