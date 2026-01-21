Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fires warning to NFL following season-ending injury against Bills

Bo Nix suffered a devastating ankle injury that abruptly ended his 2025 NFL season. Now, the Denver Broncos’ star quarterback has issued a warning to the entire league after what happened against the Buffalo Bills.

The 2026 NFL playoffs are over for Nix. The quarterback went down with the injury in the final minutes of the game against Buffalo, but he remains confident in his team’s potential, sending a clear message to the NFL about the Broncos’ future.

“What started as one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received,” Nix said on a public statement. “This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can’t express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I couldn’t be more confident in Jarrett [Stidham]. And I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.“

The Broncos are now the underdogs

Before Bo Nix’s injury was confirmed, the Broncos were favored by 1.5 points to win the AFC Championship Game. However, the odds shifted immediately after it was announced that Nix would miss the matchup.

Advertisement

Now, Denver will have to rely on Jarrett Stidham as QB1. Head coach Sean Payton has publicly expressed confidence in the backup quarterback, believing he can guide the Broncos to success despite skepticism from fans.

Advertisement

see also Broncos put Patriots on notice with key weapon’s return to help Jarrett Stidham

Payton’s support is expected, but the level of trust he has shown in Stidham has surprised many. Throughout the past offseason, the head coach was reportedly emphatic about keeping Stidham on the roster, viewing him as a reliable option if needed.

Advertisement

The Broncos still boast a top-tier defense and will benefit from home-field advantage. If they can protect Stidham and lean on their strengths, Denver could once again overpower the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? already voted 0 people

Advertisement