Messi’s Argentina and Ronaldo’s Portugal updated positions in first FIFA World Ranking of 2026

Following the conclusion of the 2025 international calendar, FIFA has published its first World Ranking update of 2026. While Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal held their positions, a significant shift in the Top 10 has occurred as a new powerhouse returns to the elite.

The previous movement in the rankings followed the conclusion of the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, where Morocco was crowned champion after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Jordan in the final. Consequently, the most significant shifts in that update were seen among the Arab nations that competed in the tournament.

Since that competition, the AFCON 2025 has been the only major tournament played; consequently, the top spots in the rankings remained unaffected in this update. As a result, Spain maintain their lead with 1,877.18 points, while Messi’s Argentina hold second place with 1,873.33 points, followed closely by Kylian Mbappe’s France in third with 1,870.

Further down the table, England remain in fourth with 1,834.12 points, while Brazil hold fifth with 1,760.46. Trailing by the narrowest of margins, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal sit in sixth place with 1,760.38 points—a mere 0.08 difference. However, with the upcoming action in the March international window, including friendlies and the Finalissima, more shifts are expected in the next ranking update.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans. (Getty Images)

Morocco and Senegal achieve historic climbs in global ranking

The 2025 AFCON concluded with Senegal crowned as champions after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco in extra time, securing their second continental title. Following the tournament, both finalists saw significant boosts in the latest FIFA World Ranking update.

Despite the narrow loss in the final, Morocco surged three spots—climbing from 11th to 8th overall. This historic move marks the first time the Atlas Lions have entered the global Top 10 since 1998 and represents the highest ranking in the nation’s history. Meanwhile, Senegal jumped seven positions following their trophy-winning performance, landing at 12th place—also a record high for the West African side.

Morocco’s ascent into the elite tier directly impacted several European powerhouses. Former Top 10 mainstays Belgium and Germany each slid one position to 9th and 10th, respectively, while Croatia was displaced from the Top 10 entirely, falling to 11th.

FIFA Ranking updated

1- Spain — 1877.18 points.

— 1877.18 points. 2- Argentina — 1873.33 points.

— 1873.33 points. 3- France — 1870 points.

— 1870 points. 4- England — 1834.12 points.

— 1834.12 points. 5- Brazil — 1760.46 points.

— 1760.46 points. 6- Portugal — 1760.38 points.

— 1760.38 points. 7- Netherlands — 1756.27 points.

— 1756.27 points. 8- Morocco — 1736.57 points.

— 1736.57 points. 9- Belgium — 1730.71 points.

— 1730.71 points. 10- Germany — 1724.15 points.

