Santos vs Corinthians LIVE: The second half is underway! (0-1) 2026 Campeonato Paulista Matchday 4

Santos face Corinthians on Matchday 4 of the 2026 Campeonato Paulista. Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this massive derby clash!

By Gianni Taina

Joao Schmidt of Santos and Yuri Alberto of Corinthians.
© Getty ImagesJoao Schmidt of Santos and Yuri Alberto of Corinthians.

Santos host Corinthians at the Vila Belmiro for Matchday 4 of the 2026 Campeonato Paulista. Both sides are seeking a victory that would lift them into the top five of the standings in the early stages of the Brazilian state league.

Both teams enter this latest edition of the Clássico Alvinegro in identical form, having each earned four points through their opening three fixtures—recording a win, a loss, and a draw apiece. Consequently, a derby triumph would be vital for both clubs as they look to climb the table and return to the win column.

54'- Modification in Santos (0-1)

Thaciano left the field to make way for Lautaro Diaz.

46'- Modification in Santos (0-1)

Joao Schmidt was replaced by Gabriel Menino.

The second half is underway!

Santos and Corinthians are already playing the second half!

Halftime!

The first half at the Vila Belmiro has finished!

42'- Yellow card in Santos (0-1)

Igor Vinicius received the first yellow card of the game.

39'- Santos struggle to threaten (0-1)

Despite enjoying ball possession, the hosts are struggling to create any dangerous opportunities to level the match against Corinthians.

29'- Rollheiser with Santos' first shot attempt (0-1)

Alvaro Barreal whipped in a cross that Benjamin Rollheiser connected with, but his header was comfortably gathered by Souza.

26'- Santos push for the equalizer (0-1)

Yuri Alberto’s goal has rattled Santos, who are now pushing forward for an equalizer but have yet to create a dangerous scoring opportunity.

16'- GOOOOOAAAAL OF CORINTHIANS!!! (0-1)

Yuri Alberto redeems himself and finds the back of the net for the opening goal!

12'- Yuri Alberto misses!! (0-1)

Yuri Alberto missed a golden opportunity for Corinthians!

10'- PENALTY! (0-0)

Yuri Alberto produced a magnificent individual run before being hauled down inside the box, and the referee points to the spot. Corinthians have earned a massive opportunity to take the lead!

9'- Goal disallowed for Santos! (0-0)

Gabigol found the back of the net for Santos, but the goal was overturned for offside.

7'- First shot of the game (0-0)

Thaciano registered the first attempt of the match with a header, but his effort sailed over Hugo Souza’s crossbar.

5'- A gritty opening (0-0)

It has been a physical and cagey start to the match. Through the first five minutes of play, Corinthians appear to have a bit more clarity in the attack than their rivals.

GAME ON!

The derby at the Vila Belmiro is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the pitch. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at the Vila Belmiro.

Today's referees

Lucas Canetto Bellote has been appointed to officiate the clash between Santos and Corinthians. He will be joined on the field by Evandro de Melo Lima and Anderson Jose de Moraes Coelho, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Lucas Canetto Bellote (BRA)
  • Assistant referee 1: Evandro de Melo Lima (BRA)
  • Assistant referee 2: Anderson Jose de Moraes Coelho (BRA)
  • Fourth official: Murilo Tarrega Víctor (BRA)
  • VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (BRA)

Santos lineup confirmed!

This is the confirmed lineup from Santos for today's clash: Gabriel Brazao; Igor Vinicius, Adonis Frias, Ze Ivaldo, Vinicius Lira; Benjamin Rollheiser, Willian Arao, Joao Schmidt, Alvaro Barreal; Thaciano, Gabriel Barbosa.

48'- Yellow card in Santos (0-1)

Willian Arao received a yellow card.

Corinthians lineup confirmed!

This is Corinthians confirmed lineup for today's derby: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Andre Ramalho, Matheus Bidu; Raniele, Breno Bidon; Andre, Matheus Pereira, Andre Carrillo; Yuri Alberto.

Is Neymar playing for Santos?

Neymar is not going to play in today's game because he is in the final stage of recovery from surgery on the meniscus in his left knee. He is expected to be back by the beginning of February.

Kickoff time

The clash between Santos and Corinthians will kick off in Vila Belmiro at 5:30 PM (ET).

Santos and Corinthians clash in 2026 Campeonato Paulista

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 Campeonato Paulista, where Santos host Corinthians for a high-stakes Matchday 4 clash!

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
