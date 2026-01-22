Santos vs Corinthians LIVE: The second half is underway! (0-1) 2026 Campeonato Paulista Matchday 4

Santos host Corinthians at the Vila Belmiro for Matchday 4 of the 2026 Campeonato Paulista. Both sides are seeking a victory that would lift them into the top five of the standings in the early stages of the Brazilian state league.

Both teams enter this latest edition of the Clássico Alvinegro in identical form, having each earned four points through their opening three fixtures—recording a win, a loss, and a draw apiece. Consequently, a derby triumph would be vital for both clubs as they look to climb the table and return to the win column.