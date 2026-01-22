Giants reportedly sign former Cubs player to strengthen roster amid Brendan Donovan’s uncertainty

The San Francisco Giants are eager to redeem themselves with their fanbase following a disappointing conclusion to the 2025 season. Although no marquee signings have been made, the team has strengthened its minor league roster by acquiring a player who spent six seasons with the Chicago Cubs’ minor league system.

As reported by Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn, the Giants have inked right-handed pitcher Brad Deppermann to a minor league deal. “Deppermann boasts a 3.59 ERA across six minor league seasons with the Cubs organization,” Young commented on X, regarding the acquisition.

Despite this new addition, the Giants are still in the midst of negotiations with former St. Louis Cardinals standout Brendan Donovan. The player has reportedly attracted significant interest from various teams, including the Giants.

Amid uncertainty surrounding Donovan’s signing, the Giants are determined to right the ship in the upcoming MLB season. Supporters are keenly watching to see what the team can achieve with the current reshuffling and hope for decisive action on Donovan before the regular season starts.

Brendan Donovan at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brad Deppermann’s key stats

Having honed his skills in the Cubs‘ minor league system, Deppermann is set to bring a fresh perspective to the Giants. If he stand out in the training camps, he could make a compelling case for contributing significantly in the upcoming season.

Deppermann’s stats include a commendable 2.76 ERA, with 42 strikeouts against 11 walks over 45.2 innings with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in 2025. The Giants anticipate that he will provide valuable depth to their minor league roster, allowing him to seamlessly transition to the major league roster when ready.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ fanbase is eagerly awaiting updates on Donovan’s negotiations. Although it hasn’t dominated trade rumor discussions, securing Donovan could provide the Giants with a formidable leader in their lineup.

