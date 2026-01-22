Panama vs Mexico: Lineups for 2026 international friendly

The Panama National Team host Mexico at Rommel Fernandez Stadium for a 2026 international friendly. The match serves as a key preparation fixture for the upcoming World Cup, which is set to kick off on June 11 of this year.

For Mexico, this clash marks their first outing of 2026 before they face Bolivia as part of a series of exhibition matches. Notably, this window falls outside of the official FIFA international calendar.

Because this is not a designated FIFA date, manager Javier Aguirre faces a unique challenge: clubs are not obligated to release their players. Consequently, Aguirre will rely exclusively on a roster of Liga MX-based players for these two scheduled friendlies.

On the Panamanian side, this will be their second match of the year, following a recent 1-1 draw against Bolivia. The encounter with Mexico will provide a stern test for Panama as they prepare for just the second World Cup appearance in their history.

Mexico probable lineup

For this series of friendlies, Mexico’s teenage sensation Gilberto Mora will be absent despite playing in Liga MX. The midfielder was ruled out as he continues to recover from a minor injury, with the coaching staff opting to leave him out of the squad to focus on his recovery.

Mexico’s projected XI to face Panama: Luis Malagon; Jorge Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Ramón Juarez, Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Erik Lira; Diego Lainez, Roberto Alvarado, Armando Gonzalez; German Berterame.

Panama probable lineup

Christiansen’s side report no major injury concerns heading into the match. However, the starting lineup is expected to feature several rotations compared to the side that drew 1-1 with Bolivia in its last outing.

Panama’s projected XI to face Mexico: Eddie Roberts; Eric Davis, Javier Rivera, José Cordoba, Jorge Gutierrez; Ricardo Phillips, Abdul Knight, Jose Murillo; Kadir Barria, Kahiser Lenis, Abdiel Arroyo.

