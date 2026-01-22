Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly aimed to sign Heung-Min Son’s LAFC teammate before change of plans

Inter Miami are completing an outstanding transfer window, but they are not standing still. The club continues to monitor key players who could further strengthen the squad built around Lionel Messi. Reportedly, they showed strong interest in one of Heung-Min Son’s key teammates at Los Angeles FC.

According to Tom Bogert of The Athletic, Inter Miami pushed aggressively to sign LAFC forward Denis Bouanga. While searching for a major attacking reinforcement, the club targeted a player who has been named to the MLS Best XI in three consecutive seasons, 2023, 2024, and 2025, as part of an effort to assemble an All-Star-level roster.

LAFC turned down Inter Miami’s multi-million-dollar offer for one of their marquee players, as the Franco-Gabonese attacker expressed a clear desire to remain with the California side. As a result, Bouanga will not form a partnership with Lionel Messi in South Florida.

After the bid was rejected, Inter Miami shifted their full attention to Germán Berterame. Bogert reports that Monterrey, Atlético Madrid, Atlético San Luis, and the Fort Lauderdale-based club are already exchanging paperwork on a proposed $15 million transfer for full ownership of the striker’s economic rights.

Son Heung-Min #7 and Denis Bouanga #99 of Los Angeles FC.

Berterame emerges as the leading option

According to information from César Merlo, Inter Miami are prepared to pay a total of $15 million to secure the services of the Mexico international. The deal is structured in two parts: $10.5 million going to Monterrey and an additional $4.5 million to Atlético Madrid, who still retain a percentage of the striker’s rights.

Berterame’s potential arrival is also explained by a broader roster reconfiguration. Following the retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami free up two Designated Player slots and restructure their salary framework. This is followed by the permanent purchase of Rodrigo De Paul, a deal close to $17 million that makes him the third-most expensive signing in MLS history.

As reported by The Athletic, both clubs are now exchanging final documentation to complete the transfer. If the deal is finalized under the expected terms, Berterame will occupy one of the Designated Player slots and join a constellation specifically designed to maximize Lionel Messi’s impact.