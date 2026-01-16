Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?: Tennis legend Federer reveals who he’s rooting for in the 2026 World Cup

We are less than five months away from the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, which will feature a historic 48-nation format. This competition carries significant weight, as it will likely be the final time we see both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the world stage. In this context, tennis icon Roger Federer recently revealed who he will be supporting in this year’s tournament.

Ahead of the start of the 2026 Australian Open, Federer spoke with ESPN, indicating that he will be following Lionel Messi’s journey closely. The Swiss maestro expressed his hope that the Argentine captain can achieve the fairytale ending he desires for his career—by lifting the trophy once again. “I’ll definitely be following him… Switzerland has also qualified, so I might go. I hope Messi gets the ending he wants for his career,” Federer told ESPN.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also revealed his deep admiration for Messi as a primary reason for his support in the upcoming World Cup. “He’s done incredible things in soccer, and I’m a big fan of him,” Federer said. “The way he dominated and changed the game is amazing”.

Defending the title won at Qatar 2022 will be Messi’s ultimate goal this year with Argentina, as this is widely expected to be his final appearance for the national team in a World Cup. Both he and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to reach a historic milestone this summer, becoming the first players to ever participate in six different World Cups.

Lionel Messi of Argentina kissing the World Cup in 2022. (Getty Images)

Relief after Qatar 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar remains a defining moment in Messi’s life, as it was the year the Argentine finally secured the world title after the heartbreak of the 2014 final loss to Germany. However, it wasn’t just Argentina celebrating; fans worldwide were rooting for Messi to finally lift the trophy.

Federer was among those supporters who celebrated Messi finally capturing the title that had eluded him for his entire career. Nevertheless, the Swiss legend noted that while the 2022 victory was a massive weight off his shoulders, it doesn’t eliminate the immense pressure that comes with representing a nation on the world stage.

“I’m happy that he’s already won a World Cup, so he won’t have that pressure next time,” Federer added. “Although there’s always huge pressure when you play a World Cup”.

Argentina and Messi will officially begin their title defense in Group J alongisde Algeria, Austria and Jordania. On paper, the Albiceleste are heavy favorites to advance, but as Federer hinted, the pressure of being the defending champions is unique.

