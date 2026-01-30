Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 961st goal of his career to give Al Nassr the lead vs Al Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo converted the 961st goal of his career on Friday, handing Al Nassr the lead during their Matchday 18 encounter. With this result currently standing, the Riyadh-based side moves into second place in the table, pulling within three points of league-leading Al Hilal.

This Matchday 18 fixture is paramount for Al Nassr, who are determined to keep pace with Al Hilal; a victory would pull them within just three points of the league leaders.

After relentless attacking pressure to break the deadlock, Al Nassr finally found their breakthrough. A clinical Portuguese connection saw Joao Felix find Cristiano Ronaldo, who tapped the ball home to give his side the partial victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adding further security to the result, Mohamed Simakan extended the lead just six minutes later, connecting with a powerful header from a corner kick to make it 2-0 for Al Nassr.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo nearing historic 1,000-goal milestone

Despite the passing years, Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring instinct remains as sharp as ever. With his latest strike, soccer’s all-time leading scorer has reached 18 goals for the season across all competitions, further solidifying his status as the undisputed leader of Al Nassr’s attack.

Advertisement

see also Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly could lose a key teammate who could join a LaLiga team

Furthermore, he now stands just 39 goals away from becoming the first player in history to reach the monumental 1,000-goal milestone. As the Portuguese legend continues to find the net with regularity at Al Nassr, this once-unthinkable feat now appears more achievable than ever.