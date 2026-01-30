Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood in 2026 Saudi Pro League Matchday 18?

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr visit Al Kholood at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday for Matchday 18 of the Saudi Pro League, seeking a victory to close the gap on the league leaders. Heading into this pivotal clash, the primary question for fans and analysts has been the availability of the Portuguese star.

The Portuguese forward missed several recent training sessions due to muscle fatigue. However, Al Nassr will field Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting team today as they look to secure a crucial three points.

According to Arriyadhiyah, soccer’s all-time leading scorer did not take part in the team’s primary tactical session last week. The coaching staff reportedly opted for caution, choosing to rest the superstar rather than risk a long-term injury. “The absence was attributed to physical fatigue, with the coaching staff opting for caution rather than risk,” the report noted.

Despite the injury scare, Al Nassr will have their star from the kickoff. After a brief three-game skid earlier this season, the squad—managed by Jorge Jesus—have found their rhythm, entering today on a three-match winning streak. A win would elevate the club to 43 points, pulling them within three points of league-leading Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Al Nassr’s last game. (Getty Images)

Ronaldo’s presence remains vital for the visitors’ title ambitions. He currently leads the team with 17 goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, continuing to serve as the cornerstone of the Riyadh-based side.

Projected lineups

For today’s clash, Jorge Jesus will have Sadio Mane back at his disposal. Mane made his return from injury in the recent victory over Al Taawoun, logging 88 minutes, and appears set to start this afternoon. The only significant setback for the squad is the absence of Marcelo Brozovic, who will miss the game due to injury.

Al Nassr confirmed XI: Bento; Sultan, Simakan, Martinez, Saad; Al Hassan, Angelo, Coman, Sadio Mane; Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the hosts’ side, Al Kholood manager Des Buckingham has a near full-strength squad to choose from. Argentine striker Ramiro Enrique, who leads the team with 10 goals this campaign, is expected to spearhead the offensive charge.

Al Kholood confirmed XI: Cozzani; Solan, Gyomber, Pinas, Al-Shahri; Al-Aliwa, N’Doram, Buckley, Sawaan; Enrique, Bahbri.