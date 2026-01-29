Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly could lose a key teammate who could join a LaLiga team

Al Nassr remain focused on contending for the league title and continue searching for the right pieces to support Cristiano Ronaldo in his pursuit of another major trophy. However, the Saudi Pro League side could also be facing the departure of a key teammate, with reports suggesting a possible move to LaLiga is gaining momentum.

Real Sociedad are no exception among LaLiga contenders, and they have set their sights on one of Ronaldo’s current teammates at Al Nassr. “Real Sociedad are closing in on a deal to sign Brazilian winger Wesley from Al Nassr. The deal is at final stages between clubs and the player’s camp,” Fabrizio Romano reported on X, citing Spanish journalist Mikel Recalde.

“The agreement will be completed as a loan with an option to buy. If things go well and he adapts to Real Sociedad, the plan is for the club to pay the fee in the summer and keep him,” Recalde added regarding the Spanish side’s strategy for the upcoming window.

The Brazilian winger is only 20 years old and joined Al Nassr in mid-2024 from Corinthians in a deal reportedly worth close to $20 million. While his first season in the Saudi Pro League was considered solid, the current campaign has proven far more challenging for the young attacker.

Wesley facing a difficult moment at Al Nassr

The arrivals of João Félix and Kingsley Coman, combined with established stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, have significantly reduced Wesley’s chances of earning a consistent spot in the starting lineup. Under head coach Jorge Jesus, he has started just 12 of Al Nassr’s 27 matches this season.

The limited opportunities Wesley has received make a potential transfer increasingly logical from a career standpoint. The fact that the opportunity could come in LaLiga, widely regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in the world, only adds to its appeal for the Brazilian prospect.

For their part, Real Sociedad are seeking an attacking midfielder out of necessity. According to multiple reports, the club initially planned to sign a traditional striker, but the unexpected injury to Takefusa Kubo last week, which is expected to sideline him for around two months, forced a change of plans and shifted their focus toward a player with a similar creative and wide attacking profile.