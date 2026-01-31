Where to watch Club America vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America and Necaxa face each other in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 4 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

Two teams in need of a spark meet in a pivotal Clausura showdown with early momentum on the line. Club America remain winless through three matches with two points, while Necaxa hold a narrow edge after one victory but sit on three points following two losses.

With both sides off to uneven starts and Play-In hopes already in focus, and knowing that they have still much more to give, the urgency will be high as each looks to steady its season with a much-needed win.

When will the Club America vs Necaxa match be played?

Club America play against Necaxa in the Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Sunday, January 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Lorenzo Faravelli of Necaxa – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Club America vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Necaxa in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Necaxa will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN and ViX.