Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al-Nassr in 2-1 defeat to Benzema’s Al Ittihad

Undoubtedly the most high-profile match of the week in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr and Al Ittihad, two of the league’s top contenders, went head-to-head in a thrilling encounter. Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts 10 minutes into the second half, but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly responded to level the score. However, in dramatic fashion, Steven Bergwijn netted a late goal in stoppage time, securing a 2-1 victory for Al Ittihad.

Benzema’s team entered this match as the league leaders, boasting 33 points from the first 12 rounds, with an impressive record of 11 wins and just one loss. In contrast, Al-Nassr, who have struggled with inconsistent results in recent weeks, sat in fourth place with 25 points. For Al-Nassr, Friday’s fixture was crucial, offering them a prime opportunity to take points directly from their rivals and close the gap at the top.

The match also carried extra intrigue, as it saw two of the league’s biggest stars—Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo—go head-to-head. The two forwards were teammates for nearly a decade at Real Madrid, where they formed an iconic attacking trio alongside Gareth Bale. Now, however, they find themselves on opposing sides in the Saudi Pro League, adding another layer of excitement to this high-stakes encounter.

As expected, both players delivered standout performances, becoming the central figures of the match. Ten minutes into the second half, Benzema opened the scoring for Al Ittihad after a brilliant individual effort from Muhannad Al Shanqeeti. The right-back made a powerful run, covering significant ground with the ball before delivering a perfectly timed, low cross into the box—one that Karim simply had to tap in to give Al Ittihad the lead.

Ronaldo delivers when Al-Nassr needed him most

With Al-Nassr trailing and under pressure following Benzema’s goal, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up at a crucial moment to restore hope for his team. Just two minutes after Al Ittihad’s opener, the Portuguese forward found himself in the right place at the right time. Receiving a precise assist from Angelo inside the box, Ronaldo calmly slotted home the equalizer with a well-placed right-footed shot.

Hard blow for Al-Nassr

As the match neared its conclusion, with the score locked at 1-1 and stoppage time ticking down, Steven Bergwijn delivered a moment of brilliance. The Dutch forward showcased his skill with a sensational individual effort inside the box, weaving past multiple defenders before finishing with a powerful right-footed shot that left Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento with no chance to react.

Bergwijn’s late goal not only secured all three points for Al Ittihad but also extended their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. With 36 points, they now have a five-point cushion over second-place Al-Hilal, who face Al Raed on Saturday. For Al-Nassr, it was a devastating blow. The defeat means they missed a crucial opportunity to close the gap on the leaders, leaving them 11 points adrift of the top spot.

