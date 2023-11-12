Erling Haaland scored again for Manchester City in the highly anticipated Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Just a few days ago, the Norwegian star was the closest pursuer to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or voting.

However, Haaland’s goal came after a major controversy with VAR. Chelsea’s defender, Marc Cucurella, held onto the forward in the box, but for many experts, the contact was not enough to award a penalty. Now, Erling Haaland has 16 goals this season, 12 of them in the Premier League.

It’s important to remember his numbers in the 2022-2023 campaign were just amazing. 36 goals in the Premier League (a new record) and 12 goals at the Champions League. He took home the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award after his tremendous performances with Manchester City helping them conquer the treble.