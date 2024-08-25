Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ Penalty Shootout Victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup

The Colorado Rapids won the third-place match of the 2024 Leagues Cup after defeating the Philadelphia Union 3-1 in a penalty shootout. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Colorado Rapids won the third-place match in the 2024 Leagues Cup after defeating the Philadelphia Union 3-1 in a penalty shootout, following a 2-2 draw in regular time at Subaru Park. Daniel Gazdag, Tai Baribo, and Olivier Mbaizo missed for the home team, while Dorde Mihailovic, Cole Bassett, and Andreas Maxsø scored for the visitors. The Pids secured their spot in the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Colorado took the lead with a goal from Calvin Harris in the 38th minute, but a brace from Tai Baribo turned the game around in favor of Philadelphia. In the 49th minute, Oliver Larraz equalized for the Rapids. The score remained unchanged, and both teams settled the match in a penalty shootout.

With his showing in today’s Third Place Match, Zack Steffen of the Colorado Rapids made history by becoming the first goalkeeper in the Leagues Cup to win three separate penalty shootouts within a single tournament edition.

Philadelphia, tenth in the MLS Eastern Conference, will return next Wednesday when they face Columbus Crew. Conversely, Colorado is fourth in the Western Conference and will play against FC Dallas next Saturday.