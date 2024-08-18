Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ penalty victory over Club América in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Colorado Rapids defeated Club America 9-8 in penalties after a goalless draw in the regular time of the 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Colorado Rapids caused an upset in the Dignity Health Sports Park by eliminating Club América, the reigning Liga MX champions, from the 2024 Leagues Cup. In the goalkeeper duel, Luis Malagón missed his penalty, and Zack Steffen celebrated the victory for the American team, which won 9-8 in the penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time.

Club América had the chance to advance at the feet of Igor Lichnovsky, who missed his shot when the series was at match point for Las Águilas. The Mexican side failed to reach the Leagues Cup semifinals, something they haven’t accomplished since the 2019 edition.

Colorado is on a six-game winning streak across all competitions and has won every match in the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Rapids have already defeated four Mexican teams in the tournament: León, Juárez (Round of 32), Toluca (Round of 16), and Club América.