Trending topics:
Leagues Cup

Video: Highlights and goals from Columbus Crew’s 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup Final

Columbus Crew is the new champion of the 2024 Leagues Cup after defeating Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the Championship Game, with two goals from Cucho Hernández and one from Jacen Russell-Rowe. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Forward Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew) in action during the 2024 Leagues Cup Final.
© Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesForward Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew) in action during the 2024 Leagues Cup Final.

By Ignacio Cairola

Columbus Crew clinched the 2024 Leagues Cup title by defeating Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the final at Lower.com Field. Cucho Hernández and Olivier Giroud had scored to level the match at 1-1. As the game neared its end, Hernández headed in a dramatic winning goal for the Black and Yellow team in the 92nd minute. Jacen Russell-Rowe sealed the victory with another goal in the 94th minute.

This is the first Leagues Cup title in history for Columbus Crew, marking their eighth official championship overall. It is also the second consecutive final in which Columbus has defeated LAFC, having won 2-1 against them in the MLS Cup 2023 under the management of Wilfried Nancy.

Advertisement

Cucho Hernández was a key figure for Columbus Crew. The Colombian forward scored twice in the final and reached a total of four goals in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Additionally, Diego Rossi stood out as the team’s top scorer with six goals.

The path to the championship for The Crew included victories over Sporting Kansas City, Inter Miami, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union, and Los Angeles FC in the final.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a sports journalist and writer for Bolavip US. He covers tournaments and games in soccer, basketball, and tennis, among other events. With a background in communication studies and digital media analysis, he applies his passion for storytelling to writing and creating content

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jerry Jones hints shocking contract decision for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones hints shocking contract decision for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys

NBA News: Former NFL star Tom Brady makes big prediction for Jalen Brunson, Knicks
NBA

NBA News: Former NFL star Tom Brady makes big prediction for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Ronaldo Nazario chooses the 8 greatest players in soccer history not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Ronaldo Nazario chooses the 8 greatest players in soccer history not featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ Penalty Shootout Victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Video: Highlights and Goals from Colorado Rapids’ Penalty Shootout Victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions