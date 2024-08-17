Video: Highlights and goals from Columbus Crew’s victory in penalties over New York City FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew defeated New York City FC 4-3 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time of the 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Columbus Crew won 4-3 on penalties against New York City FC, thanks to a goal from Dejuan Jones, and advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup for the first time in their history. Santiago Rodríguez missed the penalty for NYCFC.

At 12 seconds into the game, Alonso Martínez scored the fastest goal in New York City FC history. Cucho Hernández (41′) equalized the game for Columbus with a header, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Since June 14, the Colombian has played 14 matches and scored 14 goals.

The reigning 2023 MLS champions Columbus Crew entered the 2024 Leagues Cup in the Round of 32. They had eliminated Sporting KC and Inter Miami in the previous two rounds. On the other side, New York City FC ended a streak of two straight wins and won only one of their last nine matches (excluding penalty shootouts).