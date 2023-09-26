Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lived some unforgettable moments at Barcelona. The South American duo had so much fun during their time together in Spain, that sometimes they dared to try new things on the field.

On February 14, 2016, they shocked the soccer community by finding a new way to score from the penalty spot. Messi was expected to take it like any other spot-kick, but decided to assist Suarez instead of shooting.

That play gave a lot to talk about for weeks, and seven years later, it inspired Galatasaray to try and do the same against Istanbulspor. However, Mauro Icardi failed to find the net.

Watch: Icardi misses incredible open goal

Just like Messi did in 2016 against Celta, Kerem Aktürkoglu took charge of the penalty but decided to pass the ball to Icardi. Unlike Suarez, the Argentine striker missed the open goal and the play immediately went viral.

Even so, it didn’t take long for the former Inter Milan star to redeem himself. 42 minutes into the game, Aktürkoglu once again set up an opportunity for Icardi, and this time the 30-year-old found the net.

Icardi had already tried this with Neymar at PSG, but on that occasion, it worked.

How many goals does Mauro Icardi have this season?

Mauro Icardi started the 2023-24 season on the right foot, with 10 goals in 13 games across all competitions for Galatasaray.