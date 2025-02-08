Video: Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi scores in his fourth match of the year in a friendly vs. Olimpia

Inter Miami is facing Paraguayan club Olimpia in a preseason friendly, marking the team’s fourth match of 2025. With Lionel Messi in the starting lineup, the Argentine superstar has already made an impact—scoring the go-ahead goal for Miami.

The play originated from a counterattack led by Luis Suárez, who opted for an unselfish approach, delivering a perfectly timed assist—commonly known as a “pass of death”—to Messi, who slotted it home for a 1-0 lead.

Developing story…