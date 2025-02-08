Trending topics:
Soccer

Video: Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi scores in his fourth match of the year in a friendly vs. Olimpia

Inter Miami’s Argentine star Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of the match in a friendly against Club Olimpia.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England

Inter Miami is facing Paraguayan club Olimpia in a preseason friendly, marking the team’s fourth match of 2025. With Lionel Messi in the starting lineup, the Argentine superstar has already made an impact—scoring the go-ahead goal for Miami.

The play originated from a counterattack led by Luis Suárez, who opted for an unselfish approach, delivering a perfectly timed assist—commonly known as a “pass of death”—to Messi, who slotted it home for a 1-0 lead.

Watch the goal here:

Advertisement

Developing story…

emilio abad
Emilio Abad

ALSO READ

NFL legend takes subtle jab at Patrick Mahomes over alleged referee favoritism
NFL

NFL legend takes subtle jab at Patrick Mahomes over alleged referee favoritism

NBA News: Anthony Davis makes history and shares hopeful injury update in Mavericks debut
NBA

NBA News: Anthony Davis makes history and shares hopeful injury update in Mavericks debut

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev addresses rumors about his retirement from tennis
Tennis

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev addresses rumors about his retirement from tennis

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gets real on the NBA trade drama: ‘Not always the best business’
NBA

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gets real on the NBA trade drama: ‘Not always the best business’

Better Collective Logo