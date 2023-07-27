Karim Benzema made his debut with Al Ittihad, and it was what everybody expected it to be. The French forward shone in his team’s victory against ES Tunis by scoring an incredible goal and assisting in another one.

Al Ittihad fans are thrilled for what the team’s front office has been doing this year. They signed several stars during this summer, but of course Karim Benzema is seen as the biggest of them all.

The former Real Madrid player arrived with high expectations on him. Now, in his first game with his new club, Benzema proved his value by being a key piece in his team’s victory against ES Tunis in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.

Watch: Karim Benzema assists to tie the game

During the first half of the game against ES Tunis and with the score 1-0 against Al Ittihad, Benzema assisted Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored the equalizer with a very good header.

Watch: Karim Benzema scores an amazing goal to turn the game around

In the second half, the French striker received the ball on the left side of the pitch, ran towards the center, and shot to score an incredible goal, securing the final 1-2 victory for Al Ittihad.