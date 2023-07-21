Cristiano Ronaldo‘s decision to join Al-Nassr in January was a game-changer for soccer in Saudi Arabia. Shortly after the Portuguese star’s shocking move, Karim Benzema and other superstars followed suit.

The Gulf state has become a realistic landing spot for many big name players, who get paid much better than in Europe to boost the Saudi Pro League. This summer, more world-renowned stars are taking their talents to the Middle East.

But who are the highest-paid players in the Asian country? Here, we’ll take a look at the top 10 based on annual salary. Needless to say, the former Real Madrid duo lead this ranking.

The top 10 highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League

According to 90min, Al-Nassr have three of the top earners in the Saudi league, just like Al-Ittihad. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, have two of the most expensive players while two Al-Hilal stars complete the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) – €200m a year Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – €200m a year N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad) – €100m a year Marcelo Brozovic (Al-Nassr) – €25m a year Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Ahli) – €25m a year Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli) – €22m a year Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Al-Hilal) – €20m a year Jota (Al-Ittihad) – €15m a year Seko Fofana (Al-Nassr) – €15m a year Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal) – €14m a year

Saudi Arabian clubs are certainly investing heavily to increase their league’s popularity and level. The transfer window is still open, so more superstars could be on their way to the Gulf state this summer.