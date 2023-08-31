Lionel Messi is enjoying life in the United States both on and off the field. While the Argentine star has been playing at a fantastic level for Inter Miami, he’s also making the most of his time in South Florida with his family.

His wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro always show up at the DRV PNK Stadium, where Messi has already dedicated many goal celebrations to his children.

The boys also enjoy taking the field while his dad is in the locker room, delivering hilarious moments. Before the Nashville game, for instance, fans went wild as Mateo made multiple tackles to his brothers and friends.

Mateo Messi tackles brothers and friends before Inter Miami match

The video went viral on social media, with some users comparing Mateo to some famous defenders because of his tackles. Messi’s kids are definitely having fun, which is great for the family after two complicated years in Paris.

How many goals has Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 10 games for Inter Miami.

The Argentine star found the net on ten occasions in the Leagues Cup, helping the club win its first ever title. Messi also scored in his MLS debut against New York Red Bulls.

Has Inter Miami lost a game with Messi?

Inter Miami have yet to lose a game since Lionel Messi arrived.

The Herons won the Leagues Cup unbeaten, drew in the US Open Cup semis (beat Cincinnati on penalties) and have avoided defeat in two MLS games with Leo (W1 D1).