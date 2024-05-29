Lionel Messi keeps making history with Inter Miami. Now, the team's captain appeared in a very important moment for his club against Atlanta United, scoring a banger to put his club on the board. Matchday 16 of the 2024 MLS season presented a very attractive game in Florida. Inter Miami received Atlanta United in a […]

Video: Lionel Messi scores a banger to put Inter Miami on the board vs Atlanta United

Lionel Messi keeps making history with Inter Miami. Now, the team’s captain appeared in a very important moment for his club against Atlanta United, scoring a banger to put his club on the board.

Matchday 16 of the 2024 MLS season presented a very attractive game in Florida. Inter Miami received Atlanta United in a very important game for Gerardo Martino’s club.

Unfortunately, the game didn’t start well for the home side. Atlanta United took a two-goal advantage by the 60th minute, but Lionel Messi appeared with an amazing goal to narrow the gap with their rivals.

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a stunner for Inter Miami against Atlanta United

Inter Miami has had a remarkable 2024 MLS season compared to what happened last year. The Herons are currently on top of the Eastern Conference, and it seems like they won’t leave that position until the end of the regular campaign.

In Matchday 16, Inter Miami hosted Atlanta United. Prior to the start of the game, it appeared to be an easy match for Lionel Messi’s club, but it turned out to be quite different from what they expected.

At the 59th minute, Saba Lobzhanidze had already scored twice for Atlanta United. Inter Miami hadn’t created any clear opportunities by then, but Lionel Messi quickly made his presence felt after the second goal.

Two minutes after Lobzhanidze’s second goal, Messi received the ball outside the box and skillfully crossed it, beating Josh Cohen in goal. The Argentinian striker narrowed the gap with Atlanta United, marking his 11th goal of the season.

Unfortunately, just 10 minutes later, Atlanta United struck back. Jamal Thiare capitalized on a defensive misunderstanding in Inter Miami’s defense to extend their lead to 3-1, maintaining their two-goal advantage.