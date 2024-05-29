In a bombshell report, the Argentine winger has agreed to terms with Inter Miami.

Angel Di Maria is reportedly set to play for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. According to Leo Paradizo, the 36-year-old, whose contract with Benfica ends in June, has agreed to economic terms with the MLS side.

Now all that is left is for Di Maria to either arrive in June or be a fresh face as of 2025, in what is Messi’s final year of his current MLS deal. Di Maria is set to play his final tournament with the Argentine national team at the 2024 Copa America.

There are also reports that Di Maria would play six months with childhood club Rosario Central before embarking on his MLS journey. Di Maria’s arrival this season could cause Inter Miami to trade or sell a player in the summer to make room on their tightly salary-capped roster.

Angel Di Maria’s Current Form

Di Maria is coming off of playing 28 games and scoring 9 goals, adding 11 assists for Benfica in the Portuguese league. In total, Di Maria scored 17 goals in 48 games across all competitions.

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria of Argentina

Lionel Scaloni called up the veteran winger for a last dance with the national team at the Copa America. Aside from being a World Cup hero, Di Maria has 30 goals in 138 caps for the national team.

Showing no signs of slowing down despite his advanced age, Di Maria is a world-class talent and could be a major signing for the MLS club.