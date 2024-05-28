An Inter Miami young star is on the radar of a Premier League side, according to reports.

Inter Miami has been the Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez show, but in recent weeks, many of the roster players, like Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor, have added their own contributions.

At the top of the overall MLS standings, Inter Miami is having the 2024 season many fans and pundits envisioned. They are dominating the league and looking like an MLS Cup contender.

Still, Tata Martino, who has been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, may also have to deal with interest in a number of Inter Miami’s young talents. In this case, Paraguayan Diego Gomez is attracting attention.

West Ham Interested in Diego Gomez

According to Andrés Rolón of Paraguay, Diego Gomez, who only arrived last season, has drawn interest from Premier League side West Ham United. Gomez was sensational for Paraguay during Olympic qualifying and will most likely be on the national team’s squad for the Copa America or Summer Olympics.

Diego Gomez

Gomez has only played 25 games for Inter Miami but has 4 goals and 3 assists. He is currently out with an ankle injury, which has sidelined him for the last six matches.

Gomez began his career with Libertad before his move to Inter Miami. Knowing full well that Inter Miami will try to sell off their young talent, Gomez could be sold in the summer but stay until the end of 2024.