Lionel Messi continues to put Inter Miami on his back. The Argentine superstar got off to an electric start at his new club, scoring in all his four games with the MLS outfit so far.

The 7x Ballon d’Or winner sent home a beautiful free kick in his debut against Cruz Azul, bagged a brace in his first start vs. Atlanta United and recorded another double in the derby against Orlando City.

Only five minutes into the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 clash against Dallas FC, Messi sent fans wild with a great shot that gave his side the lead. The hosts later turned things around, but Leo scored a fantastic free kick to make things level and force the penalties, where his team claimed a ticket to the next round.

Watch: Messi’s fantastic goals for Inter Miami vs. Dallas FC

The hosts eventually found their way back into the game. Facundo Quignon put things level after 37 minutes and Bernard Kamungo turned things around just before the break. In the second half, Dallas increased its lead thanks to Alan Velasco and an own goal by Robert Taylor.

The outlook wasn’t encouraging for Inter Miami, despite Benjamin Cremaschi’s goal to reduce the difference. But an own goal by Marco Farfan put them just one goal away from equalizing, and that’s when Messi stepped up. Unsurprisingly, the Argentine superstar took a free kick and tied the game when it mattered the most.

Following a 4-4 draw in regular time, Inter Miami won 5-3 on penalties to book a place in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, where they’ll take on the winner of Charlotte FC vs. Houston Dynamo.