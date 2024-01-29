New year, new threads, Inter Miami will rock a new home kit for the 2024 MLS season. Lionel Messi and company will have an altered home jersey by Adidas where the club will sport the club crest over their heart and Inter Miami will have a new jersey sponsor.



Royal Caribbean will take over from cryptocurrency firm XBTO as the club’s primary kit sponsor. The deal with XBTO was reported to be between $4-$5 million yearly.



Fracht Group will also be the club’s sleeve sponsor, as Inter Miami covers all their marketing basis for the new season. Aside from their new home kit and black away kit, there are rumors that Inter Miami will also have a Miami Dolphins inspired third jersey.



Inter Miami’s 2024 preseason



So far Inter Miami are scoreless in their first two preseason games, with a 0-0 draw with El Salvador and a 1-0 defeat to FC Dallas. The Herons play Saudi Pro League side Al- Hilal on Monday marking the first time the new look clubs of the Saudi Pro League take on the biggest property of MLS.



On Thursday all eyes will be on Saudi Arabia as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will do battle as Inter Miami take on Al Nassr, although many outlets confirm CR7 will play the match, the superstar is recovering from an injury.