Video: Mason Greenwood makes his debut with Getafe and Osasuna fans chant against him

Mason Greenwood, exiled Manchester United star, made his debut with Getafe in Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 LaLiga season. Throughout the entire game against Osasuna, their rivals, the English forward faced anti-chants from the opposing fans.

Earlier this year, Mason Greenwood faced several off-the-field problems. The striker was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behavior, and assault, but all charges against him were dropped in February.

However, Manchester United was no longer interested in keeping him on their roster. For that reason, the Red Devils decided to send him on loan to Getafe, and he’s already shining with his new club.

Watch: Osasuna fans aim an anti-Mason Greenwood chant against Getafe

In Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 LaLiga season, Getafe hosted Osasuna. It was a significant game for both clubs, as they haven’t had a very good start to the campaign.

With the game tied 2-2, Jose Bordalas, Getafe’s coach, decided to give Mason Greenwood his first minutes with his new club. As the exiled Manchester United star was warming up, he faced a lot of hostility from Osasuna’s fans prior to his entrance.

“Greenwood, die,” chanted the few Osasuna fans who attended the game. Jagoba Arrasate, coach of the visitors, rejected these chants, but said that Getafe fans were also shouting hostile words against his team.

When does Mason Greenwood’s loan with Getafe end?

Mason Greenwood’s loan with Getafe ends in the summer of 2024, but it is unlikely that he returns to Manchester United due to his off-the-field problems.