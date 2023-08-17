Mason Greenwood had charges of rape dropped last February and after 19 months is being called back into the Manchester United squad. The player had been suspended by the club as team executives decided what to do with him.

Greenwood, 21, has a contract with Manchester United until June of 2025, and is expected to be reinstated at Manchester United as early as next week.

According to a source who told The Sun, “The internal investigation is over, and Mason is likely to be reinstated at Old Trafford. He’s made no secret of his desire to get back to doing what he does best.”

Backlash over Greenwood’s return to Manchester United

Many fans of the Red Devils including Channel 4’s Countdown co-host Rachel Riley posted on Twitter: “I won’t be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club.”

Other Manchester United supporters on social media have hit the club hard for retaining the services of a player who had been involved in such a vile incident.

On 30 January 2022, Greenwood was accused of assault by his girlfriend in a series of posts on her social media pages. A revealing audio was made public where Greenwood wanted to have relations with his girlfriend by forcing her to do so.

On 2 February 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against Greenwood, citing the withdrawal of key witnesses and “new material that came to light”.