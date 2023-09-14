Harry Maguire made an own goal in England‘s 3-1 victory over Scotland in an international friendly, and the critics were all over the Manchester United defender again.

Ever since he moved to Old Trafford in 2019, things haven’t been easy for the center back. Maguire used to draw a lot of praise at Leicester, but failed to carry that level to Manchester and eventually, became a target of abuse.

The press is usually harsh on him, and many fans mock him on social media. As the critics resurfaced after England’s recent game, Maguire’s mother broke the silence.

Harry Maguire’s mother reacts to criticism received by Man Utd defender

“As a mum, seeing the level of negative and abusive comments in which is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country,” she said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I was there in the stands as usual, it’s not acceptable what’s been created over nothing. I understand that in world of football there are ups and downs, positive and negatives but what Harry receives has gone far beyond football”.

“For me seeing him go through what’s he’s going through is not ok. I’d hate to have to see other parents or players go through this in future, especially young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today. Harry has a massive heart and it’s a good job he’s mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able too. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody”.

How much have Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire?

Manchester United forked out €87 million to get Harry Maguire from Leicester in the summer of 2019.