Manchester United are ready to start a new season trying to dethrone Manchester City as the best team in the Premier League. This will be the second year of a promising rebuilding process under coach Erik ten Hag.

However, Mason Greenwood is not part of that project. On January of 2022, the player was arrested as a suspect of attempted rape and assault. Then, just a few months ago, all the charges were dropped in England after the withdrawal of main witnesses.

The problem is the damage was already made. Greenwood is only 21-years old and, after being declared innocent, many people wonder if Manchester United will give him a fair shot to revamp his career at the Premier League.

Report: Mason Greenwood could be back at Manchester United

According to a surprising report from The Sun, all the players at Manchester United believe a new opportunity for Mason Greenwood. Though there’s been no official word by Erik ten Hag, the locker room wants him back.

Even with all pressure which might come from the media, the veteran leaders are committed to support Mason Greenwood as they see a tremendous potential in the young forward.

Mason Greenwood has a valid contract with Manchester United until 2025 with a one-year additional option. Right now, the player is on the retained list for the 2023-2024 season at the Premier League, but, as mentioned before, the team haven’t made a decision about his presence on the final roster.

When the scandal broke out, Greenwood was immediately suspended from all activities and never came back even after the charges were dropped. Manchester United have their private investigation which is still ongoing.