Champions League winner with Real Madrid willing to replace Ter Stegen at Barcelona

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen suffered a serious injury against Villarreal, and Barcelona might have his replacement in a former Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

After Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s serious injury in the match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal, there have been many questions about who will replace the German goalkeeper. Among the names, a former Champions League winner with Real Madrid has emerged.

After winning three Champions League with Real Madrid, Costa Rican Keylor Navas is eager to hear Barca’s proposal according to Mundo Deportivo. After spending time in Premier League Nottingham Forest and PSG, the Tico announced his departure from the French club at the end of last season.

Currently looking for a new club, Navas won 12 trophies during his time with Los Blancos between 2014 and 2019. He was a key player to achieve 3 Champions League in a row (2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18), turning into the first team to ever achieve this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Factors that could ease Keylor Navas’ transfer to Barcelona

Why, out of all goalkeepers, is Navas being considered as Ter Stegen‘s potential replacement? Several factors could facilitate his arrival: Keylor is looking for a new club after leaving PSG as a free agent, meaning that Barsa won’t have to spend money in an hypothetical transfer fee.

Keylor Navas of Real Madrid lifts The Champions League trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertisement

Also, he’s represented by Jorge Mendes, agent of several players like Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Dias. Mendes, who has a good relationship with the club, can make the process smoother.

Advertisement

Barcelona aim to maintain their momentum after winning their first six league matches. With only goalkeeper Iñaki Peña as part of the first team, Los Cules expect to find in Navas a top-quality goalkeeper to compete for this year’s La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Advertisement

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s season-ending injury

The Blaugrana goalkeeper was stretchered off in their 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday with what looked like a serious knee injury. After the first round of tests, the club revealed that the German has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee.

Regarding his absence, there hasn’t been an official statement yet. However, according to the Spanish newspaper Sport, he is expected to fully recover in eight months, which would rule him out for the entire season.

Advertisement