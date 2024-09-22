Trending topics:
Former France president throws shade at Kylian Mbappe after leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé's abrupt exit from PSG left fans disappointed, and now a former French president has criticized him for his move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe kisses the Real Madrid badge as he is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesReal Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe kisses the Real Madrid badge as he is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on July 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe‘s departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid has been one of the most anticipated transfers in recent history. However, several PSG fans were upset by the way the player forced his move to Los Blancos, and this time, it was a former French president’s turn to address the topic.

I can understand why he wanted to leave, I can understand his dream, but it’s harder for me to understand the way he did it. But it’s his choice,” said Nicolas Sarkozy, who didn’t hesitate to highlight that “the collective game takes precedence over the individual quality of the player.”

The French president from 2007 to 2012 is well-known as a fervent PSG fan. During his time as head of state, he facilitated Qatar’s involvement with the Parisian club in 2011.

In 2022, Sarkozy, alongside current president Emmanuel Macron, was one of the several key figures in persuading Kylian to sign a two-year contract extension with PSG. Now that the French superstar joined Real Madrid, the politician wasn’t convinced about his departure, especially after all the efforts PSG made to keep him.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on September 19, 2023 in Paris, France.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on September 19, 2023 in Paris, France.

Mbappe records with PSG

Despite his sudden departure, Mbappé’s performance in Paris allowed him to break a wide range of records. Leaving PSG at the age of 25, after just six years, he sits as the club’s all-time top scorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances.

The French World Cup winner also set new standards in the Ligue 1: In the 2021/22 season, he became the first player to finish as both the top scorer and assist provider in the same season, and the only player to win the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award for five consecutive seasons.

Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

