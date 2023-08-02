Lionel Messi has settled in perfectly at Inter Miami. It didn’t take long for the Argentine superstar to prove his talent, scoring in all his first three games in the US. However, he also received a yellow card early in his stint in MLS.

The former Barcelona winger sent the Herons fans wild in his debut, scoring a free-kick goal in the dying seconds of the game against Cruz Azul to secure all three points. Only a few days later, Leo bagged a brace and an assist to help his team destroy Atlanta United.

Messi also showed up in the derby vs. Orlando City, finding the net only 7 minutes into the 2023 Leagues Cup round of 16 clash. But shortly after the visitors tied, he got booked.

Video: Messi sees first yellow card at Inter Miami