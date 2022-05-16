Erling Haaland has officially called it a day at Borussia Dortmund, one of the world’s best strikers will be moving on to the Premier League and Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side triggered Haaland’s release clause. In only two and a half seasons Haaland has grown from prodigy to world class striker, scoring 86 goals in 89 games.

This season the Leeds born striker played 24 games and scored 22 goals during the Bundesliga, Haaland was injured during the year and would have only added to his goal count had he not missed games. After an emotional sending off at the Westfalenstadion where Dortmund defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1, the now Manchester City striker said his goodbyes to Dortmund by going out for a night on the town.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Haaland can be seen partying like it’s the last time in his Borussia Dortmund training gear, the video has been published and shared across many accounts all over the world.

Erling Haaland parties at night club

Erling Haaland can be seen dancing the night away and jumping up and down with fans, the 21-year-old even got behind the bar and poured drinks for the club goers. The club goers were in disbelief that the future Premier League star was dancing the night away in his training gear no less.

The crazy scene comes after the Bundesliga season ended and Dortmund finished second in the table and Haaland now awaits his big summer move to Manchester City. Unfortunately, the talents of Haaland will not be on display in the 2022 World Cup as Norway failed to qualify.

Haaland left a heartfelt message to Dortmund fans on social media stating: "Thank you for the great support, you will always have a place in my heart. All the best to you all."

