With Kylian Mbappe announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are expected to be the Frenchman's next destination. But how long could it take for the LaLiga giants to announce him?

After months of speculation, Kylian Mbappe took to social media on Friday to confirm he will not stay at Paris Saint-Germain next season. Now, it seems to be a matter of when and not if for him to join Real Madrid.

While Fabrizio Romano reports the Frenchman’s move to the Spanish capital is all but done, Sky Sport‘s transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims Real Madrid will announce Mbappe after the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

On June 1, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will play Borussia Dortmund at Wembley aiming to win the 15th European Cup for Los Blancos. The LaLiga giants will then have between June 2 and June 7 to announce Mbappe before Euro 2024.

Mbappe still looking for first Champions League title

At 25, Mbappe has yet to taste continental glory at the club level, which may explain why he’s joining Real Madrid, the most successful club in UEFA Champions League history.

Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG.

The French international tried to help PSG win the title all these years, but the trophy proved to be quite elusive for the Parisians. They came close in 2020, losing 1-0 to Bayern in the final.

Mbappe also reached the semis on three occasions, but could never reached the promised land during his time in the French capital. Here’s how Mbappe fared in every UCL campaign with PSG: