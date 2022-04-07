In the group stage of the Copa Libertadores the Paraguayan defender was shielding the ball when Rodríguez kicked him right in the leg in frustration causing a fracture.

The Conmebol Copa Libertadores is one of the toughest club competitions in world Soccer. The South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League, the pride clubs in South America take in participating in the tournament is huge, and the desire to make a deep run often times is counterproductive.

In the opening match of Group F Argentine power and Copa Libertadores favorite River Plate defeated Peru’s Alianza Lima 1-0 in a tight match in Lima that came down to a Matías Suárez goal in the second half. River Plate was the clear dominating team in the match, but the Alianza Lima defense held tight until the deadlock was broken in the 65th minute.

Then near the end of the match the result and the event were tainted when Alianza Lima winger Aldair Rodríguez took a cheap shot at Robert Rojas and fractured his right tibia and fibula. The Paraguayan defender was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment and arrived at the team hotel with his leg in a cast and on a stretcher.

Aldair Rodríguez apologizes to Robert Rojas after brutal kick

The pointless and brutal kick immediately gained traction on social media and Rodriguez was red carded for the offense. After the match River Plate players and coach Marcelo Gallardo were distraught and were hopeful that their teammate was alright.

Upon knowing what he had done after the match, Rodriguez rushed to River Plate’s hotel to apologize to Robert Rojas and spoke to ESPN LATAM reporters after the match.

"I am very sad about the situation that my colleague is experiencing. It was a fortuitous play; I had no bad intentions. It was a dispute between the two of us for the ball and unfortunately his leg got caught. That's why I've come here to apologize to (Rojas) personally."

“I wish him a lot of strength; I will be there writing to (Rojas). I had to live through a very tough injury a few years ago, I was close to quitting football because of that injury. That's why I'm here, because it happened to me, and I didn't get those apologies from the person with whom I had the accident. I'm going to be there to apologize and let him know that I had no bad intentions” Rodriguez concluded.

No timetable has yet been given for how long Robert Rojas will be out of action for River Plate, club he has been at since 2019.